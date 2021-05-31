﻿Antique guv urges mayors to fast-track vax drive

Mayors of this province’s 18 municipalities are encouraged to fast-track their respective coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination drives as a low inoculation turnout will also mean low succeeding allocations of jabs.

“We have decided that those municipalities that have low Covid-19 vaccine usage will also be given little allocation,” Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao said during the virtual Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for coronavirus disease 2019 meeting on Monday.

Dr. Leoncio Abiera Jr., Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) Health Officer I, said during the meeting that 15,964 individuals who had been vaccinated for first and second doses are the health workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities who are among the priority sectors in the government’s vaccination drive.

“The top four municipalities that have vaccinated at least a thousand individuals are San Jose de Buenavista, Caluya, Sebaste, and Tobias Fornier,” he said.

He said the 14 other towns in the province have less than 1,000 health workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities who are now fully vaccinated.

Abiera also said the DOH has already sent to the provincial government the AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines supposedly enough for 17,335 health workers, senior citizens, and those with comorbidities.

“Our target population in the province is 266,185,” he said.

San Jose de Buenavista Mayor Elmer Untaran, meanwhile, said this capital town is exerting all efforts to encourage more residents to get vaccinated.

“Sad to say, there is still a low response but we are addressing it,” he said.

The town has so far vaccinated only 4,538 people.

