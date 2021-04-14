﻿Antique guv receives Covid-19 vax

Antique Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao received her first dose of the Sinovac vaccine on Monday.

“The governor was the first LCE (local chief executive) to be vaccinated in Antique, which is one of the provinces in the country considered to be critical and high risks areas,” Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) Information Officer Irene Dulduco said in an interview on Tuesday.

She added that aside from being an LCE, the governor is also a senior citizen.

On April 4, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved a proposal for mayors and governors within critical or high-risk areas to be classified as healthcare front-liners and may now take coronavirus vaccines.

“Prior to the vaccination, the governor was also assessed of her health status and she’s found to be healthy,” Dulduco said.

Interviewed by reporters after her vaccination, Cadiao said she felt no adverse reactions or side effects after the shot but glad to have received her protection.

The governor said that she would also like to set an example to other LCEs and senior citizens in the province that “the best vaccine is what is available”.

Cadiao added that she received Sinovac because it was the allocation sent by the Department of Health in Western Visayas Center to the province.

The governor, also a registered nurse, gave the first Sinovac shot to a health worker during the first day of vaccine rollout in Antique in March.

Meanwhile, Dulduco said that they are now in the process of completing the vaccination for the health workers and then proceed to inoculate the LCEs and seniors.

Source: Philippines News Agency