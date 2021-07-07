﻿Antique fisherfolk increase income from chicken layer

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, Antique – Fisherfolk in the municipality of Laua-an in this province will soon have additional income through their chicken layer projects.

Benny Lagrimosa, president of the Lindero SAAD (Special Area for Agricultural Development) Fisherfolk Association, said they feel fortunate that aside from the assistance they received last year from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), they again received chicken layers from the Department of Agriculture (DA) through the SAAD project.

Layer poultry farming means raising egg-laying poultry birds for commercial production

Last year, the 35 members of their association were all able to receive fiberglass motorboats from the BFAR, which they are now using.

“We are glad that DA has also identified us as a beneficiary for the SAAD chicken layer project,” he said in an interview on Monday.

Lagrimosa said they could earn as much as PHP2,000 to PHP3,000 monthly from their catch especially during good weather.

“With the chicken layers, however, we will have additional income,” he said.

The additional income would be of big help for his family, Lagrimosa said, as he still has two children in school while his wife works as household help.

“Our other association members also need the DA project, which was given for free,” he said.

The members have already discussed that once the 240 heads of chicken will start laying eggs they will share the profit.

“We are also sharing the work such as feeding the chicken,” he said, and together the members constructed the shelter for the chicken layers in his lot.

Dovie Brasileno, the assistant provincial coordinator for SAAD, said the Lindero SAAD Fisherfolk Association was one of the 15 associations in three municipalities that received a total of 3,168 heads of chicken in the amount of PHP3.9 million including feeds for two months and biologics on June 22.

“We delivered chicken layers to a total of 15 farmers and fisherfolk associations in Laua-an, San Remigio, and in Valderrama,” she said.

In the town of Laua-an, eight association beneficiaries were given 1,920 heads of chicken layers. He said four associations in Valderrama town received 960 heads, and three associations in San Remigio received 288 heads.

“The chicken layers are expected to start laying eggs 16 to 21 days after they were delivered,” she said.

She said the associations will be selling the eggs based on the current local market price, which is PHP150 per tray with 30 small size eggs, PHP160 for medium size, and PHP180 for jumbo size

