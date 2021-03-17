﻿Antique exec warns vs. pneumonia in pigs

The Antique Provincial Veterinary (ProVet) Office has warned hog raisers against pneumonia that could possibly afflict their livestock due to harsh weather.

Dr. Marco Rafael Ardamil, head of the ProVet Public Health Division, said in an interview on Tuesday they have already received reports from three animal farms in the province that their hogs died due to pneumonia.

“Due to the harsh weather the immune system of the hogs dropped causing them to suffer from pneumonia,” he said.

He said the intermittent rain and hot weather, affect the immune system of the hogs making them susceptible to pneumonia and poor weight.

The three farms with an estimated 10 hogs which died of pneumonia were recorded from February to March this year.

“I am urging the hog-raisers that if they suspect their hogs to be suffering from pneumonia they should coordinate immediately with their municipal animal technicians so that their farms could be visited,” Ardamil said.

He added the animal technicians may also coordinate with the ProVet so that a veterinarian could visit the said farm for the treatment.

“It is important that there is early treatment and that the right antibiotic could be prescribed,” Ardamil said.

The Municipal Agriculture Office (MAO) or the ProVet if they have available antibiotics usually also give these for free.

Ardamil said the hog raisers during cold weather should also put covering on the side of their pig pens so that the animals would not get cold.

“During day-time when it is hot they should also bathe their animals,” he added.

He cited the importance for the hog raisers to prevent their animals from getting sick because it would then mean profit loss on their part.

“Antique being African swine fever-free province has a high demand for hogs being transported to Metro Manila and some other places,” he said.

The current buying price of traders now is PHP145-PHP150 per kilo of live-weight hogs, which is quite high and could give a good income for the hog-raisers, Ardamil said.

Source: Philippines News Agency