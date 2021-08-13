﻿Antique dads request for loan window from GSIS, Pag-IBIG

The Antique provincial board is looking forward to giving Antiqueños a breather should a loan window be made available to them by the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) and the Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG Fund.

The provincial board on Thursday approved a resolution urging the two government agencies for a loan opportunity to their qualified members who are affected by restrictions observed in the province due to the health pandemic.

“With this situation, the most affected are the daily wage earners. The government employees are not spared either as they have to deal with their daily grind of commuting to and from work, and to feed their families with the meager salary they received on a very delayed period of time as some significant offices in the provincial government have to exercise granular lockdowns,” the resolution said.

In the provincial government alone, he said about 1,500 employees are interested to avail of a loan.

In a follow-up interview on Friday, board member Victor Condez is hoping that the GSIS will extend its Covid-19 emergency loan, which has already ended on June 21.

“I am requesting GSIS to extend the granting of emergency loan so more employees could avail of it,” he said.

The board member, meantime, added that he does not see the need to declare the province under a state of calamity for Pag-IBIG members to avail of the calamity loan.

“We are under the state of calamity as declared by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte until September unless revoked earlier,” he said.

In a separate interview, Pag-IBIG Antique Branch Manager Donald Alton Cahilo said that he will wait for the copy of the resolution.

He explained that as their guideline, the calamity loan is released whenever there is a natural calamity, and also the affected local government unit has to declare first a state of calamity.

The pandemic, however, was not included in their Pag-IBIG guideline unless the board will approve it, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency