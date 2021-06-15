﻿Antique commits Covid-19 jab for uniformed personnel

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, Antique –The provincial government here has committed to vaccinate its uniformed personnel once supplies are available.

Governor Rhodora Cadiao, during the meeting of the provincial inter-agency task force Monday afternoon, said she favors the move to vaccinate uniformed personnel of the Antique Police Provincial Police Office (APPO), Philippine Army (PA), and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) working hard in the campaign against the Covid-19.

“As APPO provincial director Roy Parena also said that they have already been given a go-signal by their regional command that if the local government units (LGUs) have excess to the Covid-19 vaccines they may avail of it. I think they also deserve it,” Cadiao said.

APPO has 750-strong personnel down to the 18 municipal police stations in the province.

“Even if we will just have to prioritize the police first,” she said.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) belongs to the A4 under the government’s prioritization list.

The move to prioritize the PNP was supported by the League of Municipalities in the Philippines (LMP) Antique Chapter even while the ongoing vaccination is focused on A1 to A3 groups composed of healthcare workers, senior citizens, and adults with comorbidities.

“We have right now six policemen who had been confirmed to be Covid-19 positive, said LMP Antique chapter president and Libertad Mayor Mary Jean Te during the meeting.

She said the six policemen in her municipality, who contracted the disease from their fellow officers, tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on June 13 and now quarantined at the Municipal Treatment and Management Facility of Libertad.

Currently, 12 policemen are among the 513 active cases in the province of Antique.

The province also has 1,243 recoveries and 59 deaths as of June 14, based on the regional case bulletin of the Department of Health Center for Health Development

Source: Philippines News Agency