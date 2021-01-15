﻿Antique asks BFAR to do research on shells as ‘food source’

The Antique provincial board has requested the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to conduct a research on shells and mollusk in the rivers and sea coastlines of the province.

Antique board member Victor R. Condez during their regular session held at the Binirayan Gymnasium in San Jose de Buenavista on Thursday said at this time of pandemic there is a need to explore more resources to provide an adequate supply of food and other sources of livelihood for the people.

“The province has plenty of rivers, swamps, wetlands, and a long stretch of sea coastline, which are (a) host of many marine and aquatic resources to include shells and mollusk species,” said Condez, who sponsored a resolution requesting BFAR to conduct the research.

He added that shells, along with other kinds belonging to the same species, have good nutritional value.

“It needs to be readily available in our diet,” he said.

He said the province, however, needs technical assistance and thorough research on the viability of improving one of the food resources in the province.

The resolution that was unanimously approved by the provincial board “request BFAR to conduct research of shells and mollusk species for purposes of propagation, additional livelihood, and consumption in the Antiqueño diet”.

In an interview, Condez said that the restaurants in the province still order green shells and talaba (oysters) from neighboring Aklan and Capiz provinces.

“We have the same topography with the provinces of Aklan and Capiz so it could be possible that through research we could also culture our own green shells and talaba so Antique will be self-sufficient,” he said.

He added that the propagation of shells and mollusk could also be an added livelihood for the fisher folks and other people engaging currently in aquaculture and seaweed culture in the province.

Source: Philippines News agency