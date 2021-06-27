﻿Antipolo employs teledentistry as anti-Covid measure

Antipolo residents can now attend to their dental concerns with the launch of free online consultation under the city’s teledentistry program.

The Antipolo City Health Office dental division said it is their contribution to efforts to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), which has resulted in just 52 active cases as of Saturday.

There have been 9,957 confirmed cases, with 220 deaths and 9,685 recoveries.

“Hindi ninyo kailangang lumabas para magpatingin sa dentista. One click away lang ang ating mga dentist na handang tumulong sa inyo ng libre (You don’t have to go out to see a dentist. Our dentists are just one click away and ready to help you for free),” the city advisory read.

Residents can avail of online consultation by leaving a message at the city dental office’s official Facebook page facebook.com/Antipolo-City-Health-Office-Dental-Division-106554791279798/.

They may also contact hotline numbers 0927-836-6599, 0927-836-6600, 0927-836-6601 (for Globe subscribers), or 0968-243-3358, 0968-243-3359, 0968-243-3360 (for Smart/TNT users).

The city government also announced four out of 16 villages are now free from Covid-19. These are Barangays Beverly Hills, Calawis, Muntindilaw, and San Juan.

Source: Philippines News Agency