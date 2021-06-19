﻿Another saliva RT-PCR test drive-thru site opens in Pangasinan

Mayor Julier Resuello said Friday a program is being prepared to help indigent residents who would be needing saliva reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests in applying for a job.

Resuello noted the possibility of partnering with the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) for the saliva RT-PCR test needed by indigent residents who had close contact with people who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

He said this during the launch of a drive-through saliva collection site for the RT-PCR test at the Magic Mall here.

The collection site was launched with the PRC Pangasinan chapter and the Magic Group of Companies.

It was the third PRC saliva RT-PCR test collection site in the province of Pangasinan.

In her speech during the memorandum of agreement signing on Friday, the chair of the PRC-Pangasinan board of directors, Maybelyn Fernandez, said the saliva RT-PCR test is non-invasive and much cheaper than the nasopharyngeal and oral RT-PCR tests.

“The nasopharyngeal and oral RT-PCR tests cost PHP3,800 at PRC, while the saliva RT-PCR costs only PHP2,000,” Fernandez said.

She said the drive-through facility allows self-collection of specimens, thus protecting the health care workers and saving the use of personal protective equipment as it minimizes interaction between PRC employees or volunteers and the clients.

“The clients first should book for an appointment online; fill out forms and complete the payment, either online or through bank transfer. Their appointment and the invoice will be sent to their email address, then they should go to the facility on the day of their schedule 15 minutes before their set time but not too early so they won’t have to queue or wait longer. Their results will be sent to their email address within 24 to 48 hours,” Fernandez said.

She advised the clients to refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, including e-cigarettes and vaping, and putting on lipstick 30 minutes before the scheduled specimen collection time.

The specimens, she said, would be sent daily to the molecular laboratory in Clark, Pampanga.

Fernandez thanked the Magic Group of Companies for forging the partnership, which aims to provide a more convenient, accessible, and affordable option for Covid-19 testing.

She also thanked the city government of San Carlos for their all-out support for the undertaking and cited the strategic location of the city that would benefit a lot of people.

Source: Philippines News Agency