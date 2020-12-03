﻿Another round of rice aid to benefit 33K Dumaguete households

The Dumaguete city government on Thursday started distributing a rice subsidy of 25 kilos per qualified household as promised by Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo.

This the second round of rice subsidy to be given by the local government during the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic and with funds taken from the local coffers, City Information Officer Dems Rey Demecillo said in an interview.

Demecillo said the budget office has targeted 33,000 households in the city’s 30 barangays.

The first barangays to receive the 25 kilo-rice sacks are Poblacion 4 on Thursday, to be followed by Poblacion 2 on Friday, and Looc on Monday.

Demecillo said the rice will be delivered to the respective homes of the beneficiaries by staff from the mayor’s office and barangay officials.

The schedule of delivery to the households depends on the order of barangays that submitted their lists of qualified beneficiaries.

City Hall announced earlier that qualified recipients are listed down, regardless of whether or not a household had received assistance previously from the national government’s Social Amelioration Program.

Demecillo clarified that each household and not each family will receive the rice subsidy, as there are instances where more than one family is living under the same roof.

Source: Philippines News agency