﻿Another NoCot town mayor contracts Covid-19

Mayor Armando Quibod has caught the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), along with his wife and two municipal employees, the town administrator said Thursday.

Municipal Administrator Manuel Lalaguna said Quibod, his wife Cita, and the two employees are in stable condition in a government Covid-19 referral facility.

“The mayor was exposed to an employee who was later found (to be) Covid-19-positive after the municipal peace and order council (MPOC) meeting,” Lalaguna said in a phone interview aired over the Joy FM-Kidapawan radio station.

The MPOC was held on May 10, he said, adding that the following day, the employee underwent a swab test and the result came out positive on May 15.

On May 16, he said Quibod experienced dry cough and sore throat, prompting the mayor, along with his wife, to undergo a mandatory swab test.

He said all local government officials and personnel, including some members of the police and military who came in close contact with the mayor, are also under isolation.

“All personnel under the mayor’s office including me, are now under quarantine,” Lalaguna said, adding that the mayor’s household staff are also kept in check at his home.

He said Vice Mayor Rhyan Tabanay is the town’s acting mayor.

“Regular government services are unhampered as the local government unit has set up a skeleton workforce to attend to the concerns of the residents,” Lalaguna said.

Quibod is the second local chief executive to contract Covid-19 in the province.

On Wednesday, Mayor Jesus Sacdalan of Alamada town confirmed through his Facebook account that he has contracted the virus.

Source: Philippines News Agency