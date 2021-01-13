﻿Another Nigerian killed, P13-M shabu seized in Pasig drug sting

Another Nigerian national was killed in a buy-bust operation that netted PHP13.6 million worth of shabu in Pasig City, the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG) said on Tuesday.

In a report to Camp Crame, DEG director Brig. Gen. Ronald Lee identified the fatality as Christopher Chukwuma, a member of the West African drug syndicate who lures Filipinos to become drug mules for them.

The operation was conducted in an inn along Escarpment Road in Barangay Bagong Ilog at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

The operation led to an armed encounter that resulted in the death of Chukwuma.

The report said Chukwuma, upon sensing that he was dealing with police officers, grabbed the firearm of the poseur buyer.

This prompted arresting police officers to shoot the suspect as an act of self-defense.

Chukwuma yielded two pieces of transparent plastic shabu weighing more or less two kilograms and boodle money.

He was able to escape from an earlier buy-bust operation in Tarlac last Dec. 31, 2020, where his companion identified as Gabriel Onyechefula, also a Nigerian national, was killed.

The operation yielded two kilograms of shabu.

