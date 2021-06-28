﻿Another Ilocos Norte town health office closed for disinfection

LAOAG CITY – The Municipal Health Office (MHO) in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte was temporarily closed on Monday to give way for disinfection activities against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Clinical and other services are suspended except when in need of ambulance emergency service. Clients in need of medical clearance certificate, please proceed to Vintar or Pasuquin MHOs,” it said in an advisory.

In an interview, Bacarra Mayor Fritzie Dela Cruz-Gapasin reminded her constituents to strictly follow health protocols especially wearing face masks, face shields, and observing social distancing at all times.

As of Monday morning, Bacarra logged six new recoveries, pushing the recovery count to 283 out of a total of 316 confirmed cases.

Seven new cases were also logged, bringing the town’s active case tally to 25. An 82-year-old male from Barangay 13 San Gabriel is the town’s latest fatality over the weekend, bringing its death toll to eight.

The expanded contact tracing efforts are still ongoing while those who have undergone swab testing are advised to remain isolated until the results are released.

Due to continuing surge of Covid-19 cases, other municipal health offices such as in San Nicolas, Batac, Solsona, and Sarrat were temporarily closed for decontamination and sanitation purposes.

All local government units and public offices in the province are also advised to conduct regular disinfection to help prevent the further spread of the local transmission of the virus.

Source: Philippines News Agency