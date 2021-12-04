﻿Another Ilocos Norte district hospital upgrades facilities

Another government-run hospital in Dingras town, Ilocos Norte is now in a better position to isolate and treat patients with infectious diseases with its new out-patient department (OPD) building and expansion of the secondary clinical laboratory of the Dingras District Hospital.

The latest hospital upgrade worth PHP14.4 million sourced from Ilocos Norte government’s 20-percent development fund and an additional PHP5 million counterpart from the Department of Health (DOH), hopes to inspire health workers as the government is doing its best in providing quality medical care to the people.

Next to the Governor Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital in Laoag, the Dingras District Hospital serves as the second-best hospital being run by the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte to cater to patients in the southern and eastern side of the province.

In his short speech during the formal inauguration of the said projects on Friday afternoon, Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc lauded the Dingras hospital workers and municipal officials led by Mayor Jeffrey Saguid for keeping up with the improvement of health facilities which is one of the flagship programs of the provincial government even before the start of the pandemic.

“The construction of the two buildings are all big expenditures but health has always been our priority since 2019,” said Manotoc as he vowed to continue upgrading the province’s healthcare facilities under his administration.

Last November, the Bangui District Hospital in the northern side of the province also inaugurated its isolation building to the tune of more than PHP11 million.

Under the national government’s Bayanihan 2 and health facility enhancement programs, a holding facility, as well as a medical records building, are now also in place at the Bangui hospital to accommodate more patients.

With the continuous upgrading and improvement of healthcare facilities, the governor expressed optimism that hospitals in the province are now better equipped to treat patients.

Source: Philippines News Agency