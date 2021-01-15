﻿Another green sea turtle released in Pagudpud

Coastal residents of Barangay Caparispisan in Pagudpud cheered as they watched a female green sea turtle crawled its way to the sea on Thursday morning.

Henelyn Alterado, president of the Lifeguard Association in the Ilocos Norte town, told the Philippine News Agency in a phone interview that a fisherman spotted the green sea turtle measuring 102 centimeters long and 97 centimeters wide nesting in a beach front area owned by the family of Pagudpud Mayor Rafael Benemerito at about 3 a.m.

“The fisherman immediately reported what he saw to a village chief tanod and relayed it immediately to local authorities,” said Alterado, who is also an active member of the Pagudpud Pawikan Conservation Group.

Following a training on “pawikan” (sea turtle) conservation, Alterado said more villagers are now becoming aware of their responsibilities toward nature particularly on saving these endangered species.

Since November last year, the newly-formed Pagudpud Pawikan Conservation Group has been monitoring and guarding at least four nests of sea turtles in Pagudpud.

The first nest with 400 sea turtle eggs is located at the Pawikan hatchery in Saud village. These are expected to hatch next week after a female green sea turtle was spotted in the area last Nov. 24, 2020.

The Pawikan hatchery is installed at the municipal beach park to host endangered species.

Over the years, the shoreline of Ilocos Norte from Badoc to Pagudpud is a favorite nesting place of sea turtles. Marine sea turtles often lay their eggs from dusk till dawn, mostly from November to March.

