﻿Another Bulacan mayor tests positive for Covid-19

Mayor Russel Pleyto of Santa Maria, Bulacan has tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and is undergoing a 14-day home quarantine.

Based on his Facebook post on April 14, Pleyto said he experienced flu-like symptoms on April 12 and immediately took a swab test, the result of which came out on the same day.

The Municipal Health Office staff members are working on contact tracing and some of them have also undergone swab testing based on the mayor’s directive.

Pleyto on Saturday called on all of his close contacts to observe themselves and if they show any symptoms, should immediately inform their Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTs), initially tasked to provide immediate and appropriate emergency assistance.

Pleyto is the sixth mayor in Bulacan to contract the disease.

Mayors Ferdie Estrella of Baliguag, Vergel Meneses of Bulakan, Eladio Gonzales Jr. of Balagtas, Jose Santiago of Bocaue, and Carla Galvez-Tan of San Ildefonso were all infected.

Last September, Governor Daniel Fernando also tested positive for the virus.

As of April 15, out of a total 22,445 Covid-19 cases in the province, 18,670 have recovered, 3,184 are active cases, and 591 deaths. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency