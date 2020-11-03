﻿Año to submit shortlist of PNP chief candidates to PRRD

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Tuesday said he will be submitting to President Rodrigo Duterte the shortlist of candidates to replace soon-to-retire Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan within the week.

Año made this clarification after Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that Duterte already has a shortlist of candidates for the next PNP chief.

“Wala pa ako na-submit. Mag convene muna ang [National Police Commission] ASAP. Sa akin kasi manggagaling yan (I have yet to submit. The NPC will convene first as soon as possible. It will come from me),” Año said in a text message to Philippine News Agency.

He said he will submit the shortlist of PNP chief bets within the week but did not name the possible contenders.

In a Palace press briefing, Roque said while Duterte has yet to mention a possible PNP chief bet, he raised the possibility that he was already reviewing his shortlist.

“I’m sure he has a shortlist already but the final choice is up to the President when he will issue it,” he said.

Cascolan officially assumed as PNP chief on September 2, replacing Gen. Archie Gamboa who reached the mandatory retirement age.

He is set to retire on November 10 and he served at the helm for two months unless his term is extended by Duterte.

Cascolan is also a member of the Philippine Military Academy Sinagtala Class of 1986 along with Gamboa and former PNP chiefs Ronald dela Rosa and Oscar Albayalde.

Former PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac earlier said the PNP will follow the “rule of succession” of command if no announcement will be made on who will be appointed to succeed the current PNP chief.

If the rule of succession is followed, possible contenders for PNP chief are Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar as deputy chief for administration, the PNP’s second highest official, who is also the Commander of Joint Task Force Covid Shield; Lt. Gen. Cesar Hawthorne Binag, deputy chief for operations; and Lt. Gen. Joselito Vera Cruz, the PNP number 4 man being the Chief Directorial Staff.

Eleazar and Binag, both from PMA Class of 1987, will retire in April and November 2021, respectively.

Cruz is a PMA classmate of Eleazar and Binag.

Source: Philippines News Agency