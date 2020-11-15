﻿Angeles to send relief aid to Cagayan, Isabela typhoon victims

Mayor Carmelo Lazatin, Jr. announced on Sunday that the city government will send food packs worth PHP2 million for 4,000 families in Cagayan and Isabela severely affected by Typhoon Ulysses.

“Tungkulin natin bilang Pilipino na tulungan ang mga kapwa nating Pilipino (It is our duty as Filipinos to help our fellow Filipinos),” Lazatin said in a statement.

He said the city government is set to coordinate with officers of the Philippine Air Force to transport and deliver 4,000 packs of relief goods to Cagayan and Isabela.

The mayor also asked his constituents to give their “pre-loved” belongings or food items such as canned goods and rice, money or other useful items to the victims of the typhoon by dropping these off at the City Social Welfare and Development Office (SWDO).

On Nov. 20, the city government is also set to deliver 4,000 relief packages to families affected by Super Typhoon Rolly in Polangui town in Albay.

In December 2019, the city government also handed over relief goods and cash donation of PHP500,000 each to 10 municipalities in North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and Davao Del Sur, which were severely affected by the strong successive earthquakes.

