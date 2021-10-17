﻿Angeles mayor seeks 10K daily vax supply from nat’l gov’t

Mayor Carmelo Lazatin, Jr. is lobbying for an allocation of 10,000 vaccines a day from the national government to be able to fast track the inoculation of residents here against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Lazatin made the appeal to the National Task Force against Covid-19 during the “Resbakuna” event at SM City Clark here on Monday.

“Sa pagkakataong ito, ako po ay nakikiusap sa ating vaccine czar, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., at Secretary Vicencio Dizon na kung maaari po ay mabigyan ang Angeles City ng allocation na 10,000 na bakuna, lalong lalo na po para sa first dose (This time, I am appealing to our vaccine czar, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., and Secretary Vicencio Dizon, to give Angeles City an allocation of 10,000 vaccines, especially for the first dose),” he said.

At present, Angeles City administers an average of 10,000 vaccine doses per day through its blended inoculation schemes, “Ronda Bakuna sa Barangay” and “Sundo Bakuna sa Barangay”.

The “Ronda Bakuna sa Barangay” delivers the vaccination service right at the doorsteps of resident families using three bus clinics while the “Sundo Bakuna sa Barangay” program picks up residents from barangays and takes them to the city’s two mega vaccination sites using six Philippine Rabbit buses and 10 jeepneys.

To date, 180,320 Angeleños have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 155,831 are already fully inoculated.

Meanwhile, Lazatin vowed to assist nearby cities and towns in their inoculation rollout by lending the city government’s three mobile bus clinics and vaccination teams.

“As the Mayor of Angeles City, nangangako po ako that once we have inoculated all Angeleños, handa pong ipahiram ng siyudad ang mga mobile vaccination buses at maging ang mga working staff sa mga karatig-bayan upang tulungan po sila sa kanilang pagbabakuna (I promise that once we have inoculated all Angeleños, we are ready to lend the mobile vaccination buses and even our working staff to the nearby towns to help them in the vaccination),” he said.

Lazatin also recognized the importance of the launching of VaxCertPH by the Department of Health (DOH) and Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT), which serves as the vaccine certification system for overseas Filipino workers and other Filipinos going abroad.

“Sa inilunsad naman po ngayon na VaxCertPH, lalo po itong makakatulong na matukoy ang mga kababayan nating nangangailangan ng agarang proteksyong bakuna, partikular na ang ating mga OFWs (With the launching of the VaxCertPH, this could help a lot to determine our countrymen who need an immediate vaccination protection, particularly the OFWs),” he said.

Also present during the “Resbakuna” event were Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Benjamin Abalos, Jr., Mabalacat City Mayor Crisostomo Garbo, and SM SuperMalls president Steven Tan, among others.

Source: Philippines News Agency