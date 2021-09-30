﻿Angeles City steps up drive to ‘rescue’ street dwellers

The city government here will conduct a series of rescue operations to rescue displaced families, street children and mentally challenged individuals starting this October.

The move is in line with the local government’s efforts to prioritize the welfare and safety of residents.

“Bukod sa ayaw ni Mayor Lazatin na magpasko ang ilan sa mga kababayan natin sa daan, ginagawa rin natin ito para maipatupad ang safety and health protocols laban sa Covid-19, partikular na ang pagbawas ng mga tao sa mga pampublikong lugar (Aside from the fact that Mayor Lazatin does not want our town mates to spend Christmas on the roads, we are also doing this as safety and health protocol against Covid-19, particularly the reduction of people in some public places),” Irish Calaguas, chief adviser of Mayor Carmelo Lazatin, Jr., said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Calaguas said even before the start of the pandemic, the city government has already conducted a number of rescue operations for homeless people dwelling on the streets.

Meanwhile, she said that a PHP20-million center for child care, rehabilitation and reformation center called “Kanlungan ng Kabataan” will soon rise in this city.

Calaguas said four buildings will be constructed at the “Kanlungan ng Kabataan,” including a training center, classroom for alternative learning system, recreation area, mess halls and dormitories.

“The city will build a one-stop-shop youth custody center where the Bahay Pag Asa and Sagip Batang Solvent will be both located. The city will also establish a drop-in center for rescued street children,” she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency