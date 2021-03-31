﻿Angeles City gov’t suspends work amid rising Covid-19 cases

The city government here suspended work in all its offices starting on Tuesday amid the rising cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections.

Work in the government offices will resume on Monday (April 5) next week.

Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. said the move is to ensure the safety of city government employees and facilitate the necessary measures to stop the spread of the virus in all the offices and units.

“This is to make time for the disinfection of all city government offices,” Lazatin said in an official social media post.

However, he said offices involved in the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness and response to disasters and calamities, and the performance of other vital services are exempted from the suspension.

Earlier, the mayor instructed the members of the Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, to conduct rapid tests on city hall employees.

This is part of the intensified safety protocols undertaken by the city government, in accordance with the Department of Health (DOH) and Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF EID) policies to combat the spread of Covid-19.

As of March 29, the confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city reached a total of 2,789, with 2,182 recoveries, 464 active infections, and 143 deaths.

Twenty-seven new infections were reported on Monday.

Source: Philippines News Agency