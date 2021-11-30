﻿Angeles City deploys mobile bus clinics for nat’l vax drive

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga – The city government here deployed mobile bus clinics to the city’s boundaries as the national government’s three-day vaccination campaign kicked off on Monday.

Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. said the city is joining the National Vaccination Days in its bid to help boost the country’s inoculation rate against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

He said all unvaccinated city residents, as well as non-residents, may receive Covid-19 jabs at the “Ronda Bakuna” clinics in the city’s boundaries.

“The only way to protect ourselves and our families from the dreaded respiratory disease is to get vaccinated. Kaya naman po kahit hindi residente ng siyudad, babakunahan po natin (That is why we will vaccinate even non-residents in this city),” the mayor said in a social media post.

Irish Calaguas, chief implementer of the city’s vaccination program, said the two mega vaccination sites at the City College of Angeles and Angeles City National High School will also accommodate all walk-in vaccinees until December 1.

“Minors will only be accepted at the two mega vaccination sites where our volunteer-pediatricians are on duty, also provided they have the necessary requirements and accompanied by their legal guardian,” she said.

Calaguas added that there is a deployed mobile vaccination ambulance in Philippine National Police stations here to inoculate persons under PNP custody.

The city’s vaccination team is composed of 400 working staff.

Angeles City had launched a blended vaccination scheme through the house-to-house “Ronda Bakuna sa Barangay” using mobile bus clinics, and the “Sundo Bakuna sa Barangay” program that takes residents to the mega vaccination sites from their homes, using six Philippine Rabbit buses and 10 jeepneys.

This strategy has been commended by the World Health Organization.

To date, a total of 304,716 Angeleños have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines while 244,587 are already fully vaccinated.

Likewise, some 77 residents have so far been administered their booster shots. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency