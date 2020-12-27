﻿Angeles City buy-bust nets P5.5-M shabu, 3 suspects

Some PHP5.49 million worth of shabu was confiscated from three notorious drug peddlers during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Ninoy Aquino, Angeles City, this province on Saturday.

Brig. Gen. Valeriano De Leon, director of the Police Regional Office-3 (PRO-3), identified the arrested persons as Noraden Ariray, a high-value individual and currently residing in the said barangay; Roberto Carbungco, a resident of Barangay Lourdes North West here who is also in the drugs watchlist; and Anthony Bonifacio, a resident of Bamban, Tarlac.

De Leon said a total of 11 pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic bags containing shabu, weighing approximately 800 grams with an estimated Dangerous Drug Board (DDB) value of PHP5,440,000 were seized from the three suspects, along with the PHP5,000 marked money.

Appropriate charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002) are now being prepared for filing in court against the suspects, who are now all locked up in jail.

“Through our revitalized anti-drug campaign in line with the directives of our Chief PNP Gen. Debold Sinas, along with the support of the community even during this pandemic, we continue to yield positive results,” de Leon said in a statement.

He asked the support of the public in their campaign against illegal drugs.

“As we keep on working double time to stop the proliferation of illegal drugs in the region, we also urge everyone to help us in our campaign against illegal drugs,” de Leon said.

Source: Philippines News agency