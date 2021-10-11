﻿Andanar to join private media anew after Duterte’s term

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar on Saturday said he will again join the private media when President Rodrigo Duterte steps down from office in June 2022.

In an interview with dyLA, Andanar said he did not seek any elective post because his commitment is to promote Duterte’s legacies until the end of the Chief Executive’s term.

Andanar, who was included in the initial Senate slate of the ruling party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan, said he had assured Duterte that his office would keep informing the public about his administration’s accomplishments.

“I entered this job as a technocrat, meaning an expert in media that will fix the government media. And that’s what I did. And we will exit again as a technocrat,” he said.

The Duterte Legacy campaign, Andanar said, aims to make the Filipino people aware of the government’s accomplishments, as well as its services through the collective efforts of different agencies and instrumentalities.

“This is a campaign to report all of the achievements of President Duterte for his entire term,” Andanar said.

After Duterte’s term, Andanar expressed confidence that he will return as a “wiser” private media personality because of his experience and knowledge in initiating reforms in the state media.

“Yes, babalik ako sa media (I will return to the [private] media) armed with vigor and wiser, more knowledge, experience sa pag-reform sa (in reforming the) government and with the advocacy of sustainable communication. What is sustainable communication? It’s about being able to communicate and assist all the sustainable projects and activities of the community, the country and even the world,” he said.

Andanar was appointed by Duterte as PCOO chief in 2016. Prior to his appointment, he served as a television news anchor, radio commentator, podcaster, video and audio blogger, and voice-over artist.

Andanar also headed the News5 Everywhere, the online news video and audio portal of TV5.

Source: Philippines News Agency