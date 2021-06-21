﻿Andanar remembers late pa on Father’s Day

On his first Father’s Day without his dad, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar took to social media a message to honor his father’s memory.

In a Facebook post, Andanar greeted his late father, former Interior undersecretary and special envoy to Malaysia Wencelito Andanar, happy Father’s Day.

“When I looked at the mirror this morning I saw a clearer reflection of you, a deeper understanding of who you were, what you dreamt of and who you are to me. I thank you for your humble public service legacy and I assure you that I will live by it. Happy Father’s Day up above with our Greatest Noble Creator!” he said.

He also shared photos during his father’s oath-taking as special envoy dated September 12, 2018.

Last month, the younger Andanar honored his father’s memory by planting a tree in his name at the Arroceros Forest Park in Manila.

“Papa, a month after your passing we plant a tree in your honor at the Arroceros Forest Park in the City of Manila,” he said in a Facebook post.

PCOO chief Martin Andanar snaps a photo with his father, special envoy to Malaysia Wencelito Andanar during the latter’s oath-taking ceremony in Malacañan Palace. (Photos courtesy of Martin Andanar)

The older Andanar died on April 22 at the Veteran’s Memorial Medical Center due to liver cancer.

He served as officer-in-charge governor of Surigao del Norte from 1986 to 1988.

Consequently, he served as the chairman of the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) from 1982 to 1992.

During the administration of President Corazon Aquino, he was appointed as a presidential assistant from 1989 to 1992.

He also served as undersecretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government from 2001 to 2007.

In 2018, he was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as Special Envoy to Malaysia.

Source: Philippines News Agency