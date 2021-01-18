﻿Andanar hopes ‘moral governance’ in BARMM to flourish

As the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is set to observe Bangsamoro Foundation Day on Jan. 21, a Palace official on Sunday expressed hope that the region will continue pursuing moral governance.

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar made this remark ahead of Bangsamoro Foundation Day, a non-working holiday in celebration of the establishment of the BARMM.

“We are one with our Muslim brothers and sisters in celebrating the Bangsamoro Foundation Day, with this year’s theme ‘Moral Governance: Building Strong Foundations for a Better Bangsamoro,’” he said in a statement.

Andanar emphasized the importance of having moral governance to address graft and corruption.

“As we celebrate its Foundation Day, may we continue to successfully pursue the moral governance it seeks to realize, governance that is for the Filipino people and by the Filipino people, regardless of religious beliefs. And may our integrity and accountability further translate into ending graft and corruption so that we can faithfully and fully serve the Filipino people and equitably benefit everyone,” he added.

He also expressed hope that the administrative transition in the region would improve the peace and security in BARMM to promote its economic activities and harness its full socio-economic potential.

This way, Andanar said it would help contribute to the overall development and inclusive growth of the country, “especially as we recover as one nation from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.”

The BARMM was created through the President Rodrigo Duterte’s signing of Republic Act 11054, also known as Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) in 2018.

On January 21, 2019, the first of the two-part plebiscite for the ratification of the BOL was held. The second plebiscite was held on February 6, 2019.

Currently, the BARMM is under transition.

Late last year, the Bangsamoro Transition Authority urged Congress to extend the Bangsamoro transition period from 2022 to 2025.

BARMM Chief Minister Murad Ebrahim said an extension of the transition period would allow them sufficient time to accomplish its tasks and commitments under the BOL and for the national government to deliver the pending programs under the normalization process.

Source: Philippines News agency