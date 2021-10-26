﻿Andanar bats for passage of media workers’ welfare bill

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar is advocating for the enactment into law of the Media Workers’ Welfare Act.

In a meeting with members of the Surigao City media on Sunday, Andanar said the bill is still waiting for the Senate’s approval.

“Please help us promote the Media Welfare’s Act to be put into law as this will benefit the media industry,” Andanar said.

The House of Representatives’ version (House Bill 8140) was approved in January.

It aims to ensure that media workers shall, at the minimum, be paid the wages, allowances, and benefits provided by law.

Media workers shall also be covered by the Social Security System, Home Development Mutual (Pag-IBIG) Fund, and Philippine Health Insurance Corporation upon employment; provided with additional insurance coverage, including a death benefit of PHP200,000, disability benefit of PHP200,000, and medical insurance benefit of PHP100,000; and guaranteed security of tenure after the probationary period of six months of continuous work.

Earlier this month, the National Press Club of the Philippines also asked the Senate to act on the pending proposal.

“I cannot do this alone. I stand here as a representative of Malacañang and we can only do so much to have this bill passed,” Andanar said.

He urged media workers in Surigao City to engage the senators whom they know and ask for the speedy passage of their version.

Andanar was accompanied by Philippine Information Agency Caraga Regional Director Abner Caga during his visit.

Source: Philippines News Agency