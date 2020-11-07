﻿Ambuklao Dam unlikely to resume spilling ops soon

The Ambuklao Dam in Benguet province may not spill or release water again this weekend despite the northeasterly’s expected surge over the West Philippine Sea.

Rain during the weekend would likely be insufficient to raise Ambuklao’s water to a level that would merit the resumption of its spilling operations, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) hydrologist Aileen Abelardo said.

“We’re expecting slight rainfall only, so Ambuklao’s gates will likely remain closed,” Abelardo said.

PAGASA reported Ambuklao Dam’s 6 a.m. water elevation on Friday at 751.45 meters, or 0.55 meters below the spilling or normal high water level.

Ambuklao closed its gate at 11:30 a.m. last Thursday to terminate its spilling operation, PAGASA said.

The dam has been spilling water after receiving much rainwater from the successive onslaught of tropical cyclones since October, including Super Typhoon Rolly.

“Benguet may experience isolated light rains only due to the northeasterly,” PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren said, adding that cloudy conditions are likely early next week.

