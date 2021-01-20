﻿Alorica orders 80K doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine

Business process outsourcing (BPO) firm Alorica Inc. will be providing a free coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine for its employees as it orders 80,000 doses of vaccine from AstraZeneca.

Alorica is one of the big companies that signed an agreement with the national government and the pharmaceutical firm last week to procure AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine.

The company said it will shoulder the cost for the vaccine that will be administered by licensed healthcare providers.

“We’re doing everything we can to make the Covid-19 vaccine available to our people as soon as possible simply because it’s the right thing to do,” Alorica president for Asia-Pacific Operations Bong Borja said.

Alorica is part of the over 300 large companies that ordered another batch of Covid-19 vaccines for donation last week.

The donation is under the A Dose of Hope initiative of the private sector-led by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion.

Some 17 million doses were ordered by the private sector and local government units last week.

“This goes beyond taking care of our employees so that they are able to earn a living. It’s about keeping them, their families, and communities safe. As one of the largest, long-time employers in the Philippines, it’s our responsibility to take care of our country. We’re starting with as many doses we were able to order for now,” Borja added.

Aside from providing free vaccines to its employees, Alorica will also donate vaccines for the government’s national immunization program.

“It’s our duty as corporate citizens to work collaboratively with other companies and the government to help maintain our people’s wellbeing and the stability of our economy,” Borja added.

Source: Philippines News agency