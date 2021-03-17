﻿Almost 4K nurses to be deployed in Germany: labor exec

Almost 4,000 Filipino nurses, including some 1,000 through the Triple Win project, are expected to be deployed in Germany this year, Philippine Labor Attaché in Germany, Delmer Cruz, said on Monday.

“I don’t have the exact number but it’s more than 3,000, almost 4,000. Of this number some 1,000 plus under Triple Win and the more than 2,000 will be from private companies,” Cruz said in a virtual forum.

The Triple Win Project is a government-to-government hiring program between Germany and the Philippines. The undertaking is being administered by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration.

The head of the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Berlin also said Germany is in need of 50,000 nurses.

“The 50,000 job requirement is not just for the Philippines. It also includes local nurses and other nationalities. There is no request from them but the statement of the Ministry of Employment that they need 50,000,” he added.

He said the minimum salary of nurses in Germany is 2,000 Euros (roughly PHP115,820) per month.

The POLO also oversees the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) deployed in other countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Russia.

Cruz said medial workers in Germany are among the priority sectors in the government’s Covid-19 vaccination program.

“In Germany, I don’t have the exact figures specifically healthcare workers. But health care workers are among the priority sectors. The health care workers together with the elderly and the youth. They have been identified to get vaccine,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency