﻿Almost 17K erring cops penalized from July 2016-Dec. 2020: Palace

A total of 16,839 police personnel have been penalized over administrative and criminal offenses from July 2016 to December 16, 2020, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Citing data from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said these cops have been involved in various illegal activities.

Of the total figure, he said 8,349 were meted suspensions, 4,784 were summarily dismissed from service, while 1,803 were reprimanded.

He also said 890 were demoted in rank, 658 experienced forfeiture of salary, 226 cops were withheld of their privileges, while 129 faced restrictions.

Last Sunday, Police Senior M/Sgt. Jonel Nuezca shot dead Sonya Gregorio, 52, and her son Frank Anthony, 25, after an altercation in Paniqui, Tarlac. He turned himself in, but the video quickly went viral and sparked outrage on social media.

President Rodrigo Duterte condemned the “brutal” killing of the mother and son and branded Nuezca as “crazy”, wondering how he even passed the neuropsychiatric examinations.

He also urged the PNP to ensure that Nuezca stays in jail over double murder charges, a non-bailable offense.

Roque reiterated Duterte’s call to raise the standard in neuropsychiatric examinations which were required on police applicants.

“Ang sabi po ni Presidente kagabi dapat siguro paigtingin pa yung neuro examination ng mga pulis. Dahil sa pamamagitan ng test na ito, makikita natin kung sino yung mga bugok. At iwasan na natin makapasok yung mga bugok (The President said last night that there may be a need to intensify neuro examinations of police. Because it is through this test where we will find out who’s rotten. And we can prevent rotten cops from joining the police force),” he said in a Palace press briefing.

He insisted that a few bad apples should not taint the PNP’s integrity and reputation.

“Napakalaki ng ating Philippine National Police. By and large respetado po sila dahil talagang buhay ang kanilang kapital sa kanilang trabaho. Huwag naman po natin sila lahatin (The Philippine National Police is huge. By and large, they are respected because they put their lives at stake in their jobs),” he added.

Roque said other police officers should keep in mind that one wrong move could put the entire institution in a bad light.

“It takes only one of you to destroy the reputation and integrity of the institution. Bagamat sinasabi natin sa lahat na nag-iisang bugok lang naman yung pulis na ‘yan, e nakita niyo naman ang epekto (Even if we say that not all cops are rotten, you can see the effect it makes),” he said.

“Kinakailangan po mag-ingat sa ating mga pang araw-araw na buhay, maging ehemplo, at ipadala ang mensahe na dito sa bayang ito, dahil tayo po’y kumkilala sa rule of law, ang nagpapatupad ng batas ay siyang susunod sa batas (There is a need to be cautious every day, serve as an example, and spread the message that because the country upholds the rule of law, those that implement the law also follow the law),” he added.

