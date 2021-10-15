﻿Almost 160K Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Butuan

A total of 159,879 doses of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines have already been administered in the city as of Tuesday.

The number represents 27 percent of the total population of the city and 33 percent of the target herd immunity set by local authorities here.

“Of the total number of residents vaccinated, around 85,018 individuals are already fully vaccinated in Butuan,” city information officer Michiko De Jesus told the Philippine News Agency in a phone interview Wednesday morning.

She added that the updates on the vaccination efforts here are based on the data provided by the Local Vaccination Operations Center (LVOC).

“Amidst this pandemic, Mayor Ronnie Vicente Lagnada has ordered to intensify the campaign among our constituents to avail of the free vaccination of the government,” De Jesus said.

The data on the total vaccines administered per category provided by the LVOC also states that a total of 15,042 vaccine doses have already been administered to the A1 priority group (health workers); 26,500 to A2 (senior citizens); 47,043 to A3 (with comorbidities); 63,762 to A4 (essential workers); and 7,207 to A5 (indigent population).

A total of 325 vaccine doses, meanwhile, have also been administered to the “rest of the adult population” category, the data added.

“We continue our call to the residents of Butuan City to have themselves vaccinated for protection against Covid-19,” De Jesus said.

She also emphasized that members of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program in the city and the other indigents under the A5 category can go to their respective barangays to register.

