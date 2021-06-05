﻿All systems go for June 12 opening of BGC Bridge: DPWH

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar on Friday announced it is all systems go for the opening to vehicular traffic of the Sta. Monica-Lawton Bridge project on June 12.

“As promised, Kalayaan Avenue, Makati City leading to Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City will be connected to Pasig City/Mandaluyong City by the Sta. Monica-Lawton Bridge on the historic day our nation commemorates (its) 123rd Independence Day,” Villar said in a statement.

Safety checking is being done, along with final finishing touches, on the four-lane 440-meter bridge to ensure that its quality and finish conform to the safety standards before opening it to the motoring public.

The new bridge across Pasig River is a major component of the PHP1.79-billion Bonifacio Global City (BGC) – Ortigas Center Link Road Project.

“With this bridge, Bonifacio Global City will be connected to Pasig City/Mandaluyong City by a travel time of 12 minutes,” Villar said.

On the other hand, Undersecretary for DPWH Unified Project Management Office Operations Emil Sadain, said aside from the construction of the bridge from Sta. Monica, Pasig City to Lawton Avenue, Makati City, the project also involves the rehabilitation and widening of a 476.58-meter portion of Brixton (corner Reliance Street) to Fairlane Street and a 232.34-meter portion of BGC 8th Avenue; the construction of the 125-meter upward and downward ramps at the Kalayaan Avenue intersection; and the construction of the Lawton Avenue – Global City viaduct.

Persan Construction, Inc., which formed a joint venture with Sino Road and Bridge Group Company Ltd., and supported by consultants DCCD Partners and Pertconsult International, is committed to delivering completion towards the last quarter of 2021 the viaduct structure traversing Lawton Avenue to the entrance of BGC.

The BGC-Ortigas Center Link Road Project is one of the major “Build, Build, Build” undertakings supportive of the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue Decongestion Program, which aims to improve the traffic situation along Edsa and other major thoroughfares in Metro Manila.

It has been designed and built to accommodate about 20 percent of the traffic volume of Edsa and C-5 Road. (PR)

Source: Philippines News Agency