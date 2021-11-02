﻿All Saints’ Day more than just going to cemeteries: local execs

Instead of visiting departed loved ones in cemeteries, local officials here resorted to other worthwhile activities in lieu of the usual observance of All Saints’ Day and shared them on social media to inspire their constituents.

Talavera Mayor Nerivi Santos Martinez harvested vegetables from her garden; Gapan Mayor Emerson Pascual went on live video from the city public cemetery to show the place has been cleaned up; and this city’s Mayor Myca Vergara encouraged her constituents to ponder on the memories of their loved ones.

All 136 private and public cemeteries and columbaria in the province are closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 to avoid large crowds and the possible transmission of Covid-19.

Col. Rhoderick Campo, Director of the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office, said at least 1,152 cops were deployed to keep order in cemeteries and other strategic places.

“Ngayon po ay Undas at dahil hindi tayo makapunta sa sementeryo kaya nag-isip po tayo ng mga bagay na pupuwede nating gawin ngayong araw (Today is All Saints Day and because we cannot go to the cemeteries, we thought of something that we can do today),” Martinez posted as she also called on the public to pray for the souls of their departed loved ones.

She harvested corn, string beans, bitter gourd, eggplants, watermelon, okra, and upo (bottle gourd), among others.

Talavera, which has garnered a number of awards for nutrition from the national government, has been declared as “Gulayan (Vegetable) Capital of Nueva Ecija” by virtue of a Sangguniang Panlalawigan resolution.

“Malungkot man isipin na wala na sila, inaanyayahan ko kayong balikan ang saya at pagmamahal na nakuha natin sa kanila noong sila ay kasama pa natin (Although it is sad that they are no longer around, I am inviting you to reminisce the happy moments and love that we received during the time that they were still with us),” Vergara said a message. “Lahat ng pangyayari ay may kadahilanan at daan ito para tayo’y matuto at maging mas maingat sa ating mga sariling buhay (All things happen for reason and this is the way for us to learn and be more careful with our lives).”

Pascual, on the other hand, gave the public a tour of the cemetery that was built in 1937 to show that tombs are clean even if people are barred from visiting.

“Tama naman ‘yung IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) na kung i-o-open natin ay magkakagulo ang tao baka magkaroon na naman ng Covid-19 (The IATF is right that when if we allow people in cemeteries, it will be chaotic and Covid-19 might spread),” he said.

