﻿All NCR mayors ‘unanimously’ approved unvaxxed restrictions: MMDA

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Wednesday clarified that all 17 mayors in the National Capital Region (NCR) unanimously approved the resolution barring the unvaccinated from going outside their homes under Alert Level 3 or higher.

In a statement, the MMDA said one of the Metro Manila Council (MMC) Secretariat staff “erroneously reported” to MMDA General Manager Romando Artes that Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro did not sign the resolution.

“To clarify, Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro withheld to affix his signature on the resolution immediately as he wanted to study its context thoroughly,” the MMDA said.

It said Artes “will take full responsibility” for the mistake, noting that the MMDA resolution that was unsigned by Teodoro did not come from the official platforms of the MMDA.

On Monday, the MMC, composed of the 17 NCR mayors and the MMDA, issued MMDA Resolution 22-01, series of 2022, which urges local government units in the NCR to issue ordinances barring the unvaccinated from going outside their homes.

However, the unvaccinated and minors are exempted from these restrictions in certain scenarios, such as procuring essential goods and services, going to work, and for individual outdoor exercise.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said it is ready to assist in the enforcement of mandates that would require the public to present valid vaccination cards upon entry to malls and other establishments.

“The PNP doesn’t decide on its own. We base our enforcement on approved orders,” PNP Chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos, said in a statement, defending police personnel who may be questioned by defiant civilians.

In this case, he said, the police are duty-bound to enforce ordinances and executive orders passed by local government units (LGUs).

“We asked our personnel on the ground to coordinate properly with the LGUs so there will be a clear and uniform direction on how to implement ordinances, including the exemptions to the rule, should there be any. We don’t want to end up with varied interpretations on the actual application of the provisions,” Carlos said.

Ultimately, he said, each establishment has the inherent responsibility to instruct its security officers about the local orders as the PNP would assist in case tension escalates due to resistance of the public in showing proof of vaccination.

“We remind these private security officers to keep their cool and learn to diplomatically explain the basis of such policy,” Carlos said.

