﻿All Armed Forces of the Philippines units on red alert due to ‘Rolly’

With Typhoon “Rolly” threatening a large part of the country, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief-of-staff Gen. Gilbert Gapay on Saturday placed all military units on “red alert” so that the maximum number of personnel can be deployed for possible rescue missions.

“Gen. Gilbert Gapay, the Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff, has placed all military units on red alert status to maximize the availability of military personnel in preparation for the possible devastation caused by Typhoon Rolly,” Armed Forces of the Philippines public affairs office chief, Navy Capt. Jonathan Zata said in a media statement.

Placing all Armed Forces of the Philippines units on red alert, he said, ensures that the Armed Forces of the Philippines is at its maximum capacity to deploy personnel and equipment in the conduct of humanitarian and disaster response operations.

“Gen. Gapay also reiterated his earlier directive to ensure the safety of military personnel and assets, particularly those along the track of the typhoon. He also ordered frontline units in less affected areas to prepare to reinforce those in directly affected areas,” Zata said.

He added that the Armed Forces of the Philippines is already in heightened coordination with other government agencies for joint monitoring of the typhoon and to prepare areas on its path.

“We urge the public to take all necessary precautions to stay safe and heed government calls for preemptive evacuation,” Zata said.

He said the cooperation and early preparation of all citizens is the most effective way to mitigate the effects of calamities.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY