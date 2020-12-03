﻿Alert up on shipments at GenSan port after cocaine recovery

Authorities have stepped up monitoring on international cargo vessels docking at the Makar port here in the wake of the interception of a brick of “high grade” cocaine from a foreign-registered container van early this week.

Lawyer Regner Peneza, head of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-Sarangani district office, said Thursday they are looking at the possibility that the port here was used as transshipment point by international drug syndicates.

He said the cocaine brick found on Monday night in a reefer container van that was undergoing repair in a stockyard of a trucking company here could have been part of a bigger foreign drug shipment.

“We’re looking into this right now along with PDEA (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency) and the (Bureau of) Customs,” he said in a radio interview.

The cocaine brick, which weighed 356.48 grams and valued at PHP1.89 million, was found inside CMA CGM 40-foot reefer container van with registration number APRU 5836108 that was on standby at the Kudos Trucking Compound in Upper Molok, Barangay Labangal.

It was found by a technician who was assigned to repair the aircon compartment of the container van, which was reportedly part of the 80 units coming from Singapore that was unloaded in the city for repair.

Peneza said the container van appeared to have been on standby at the yard for quite some time and they are already gathering the necessary documents to establish its origin and the ports that it passed before arriving here.

He said they are also tracing the consignee of the container van and the corresponding shipment record.

“These can be established through paper trails. We’re doing some backtracking and forward investigation to resolve this case,” he said.

Peneza said they were surprised with the discovery of the cocaine here, which is distributed in international countries like the United States and Japan.

He believes that the recovered cocaine, the first in the city, was not intended for distribution in the area.

There are also no known users of cocaine in the city and other parts of Region 12 (Soccsksargen) since it is a “very expensive item,” he said.

“Our primary concern right now is our border, our port of entry. Since it came from a container van with foreign origin, we really have to monitor this,” he said.

