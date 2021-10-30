﻿Alert level system to cover 25 more areas from Nov. 1 to 14

At least 25 provinces and cities outside Metro Manila have been added to the roster of areas that will be placed under new alert levels from November 1 to 14, Malacañang announced Friday.

This, after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) approved Thursday the recommendation to further expand the pilot implementation of the Alert Levels System (ALS) to Central Luzon, Western Visayas, and Northern Mindanao, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

“Nagpulong po kahapon ang IATF kung saan inaprubahan ang rekomendasyon na i-expand ang pagpapatupad ng pilot implementation ng alert levels system sa tatlo pang rehiyon (The IATF, in its meeting yesterday, approved the recommendation to expand the implementation of alert levels system to three more regions),” Roque, also acting as IATF-EID spokesperson, said in a virtual presser.

Roque said Alert Level 4 will be implemented in Aurora, Bacolod City, Negros Oriental, and Davao Occidental.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Iloilo City, Siquijor, Lanao del Norte, Davao City, and Davao del Norte will be under Alert Level 3, Roque said.

Roque said Baguio City will be placed under Alert Level 3 but will be deemed as “an area for special monitoring”.

Alert Level 2 will be imposed in Angeles City, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac, Batangas, Quezon province, Lucena City, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Bohol, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cebu Province, Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro City, Camiguin, Iligan City, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, and Davao Oriental.

Originally, only 14 provinces and five cities joined Metro Manila in the pilot implementation of ALS from Oct. 20 to 31.

Quarantine classifications

Meantime, the IATF-EID also approved the new quarantine levels in the country for the month of November, Roque said.

Roque said Mountain Province, Catanduanes, and Zamboanga City will be under the more stringent modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) from November 1 to 15.

The general community quarantine (GCQ) status “with heightened restrictions will be implemented in Abra, Cagayan, Isabela, City of Santiago, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino for the whole month of November, Roque said.

On the other hand, the regular GCQ will be imposed in Ifugao, Benguet, Apayao, Kalinga, Ilocos Sur, Dagupan City, Batanes, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Albay, Naga City, Camarines Norte, and Tacloban City.

Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, General Santos City, Sarangani, North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Butuan City, Dinagat Islands, Cotabato City, and Lanao del Sur will also be under the more relaxed GCQ, Roque said.

“All other areas not mentioned shall be placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) for the whole month of November 2021,” he added.

Based on Roque’s presentation, La Union, Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Sur, Masbate, Sorsogon, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Western Samar, Ormoc City, Sultan Kudarat, Basilan, Isabela City, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi will be placed under MGCQ from November 1 to 30.

Source: Philippines News Agency