﻿Albay town youth leaders distribute food packs to 160 families

At least 160 families in a resettlement area in Barangay Lanigay, Polangui town in Albay on Sunday received food packs, hygiene kits, and water containers from the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Daraga chapter and Montero Sports Club.

Arianne Julise Rosauro, JCI Daraga president, said it is an honor for them to serve the community, especially those who were affected by the typhoons that recently hit the Bicol Region.

“We are here for you. With our team, we are extending our services for everyone,” Rosauro said.

She reminded everyone to observe the health protocols being implemented by the government to ensure safety from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“We wear our mask not just to protect ourselves from the virus but most importantly, we want to protect you,” she added.

Rosauro said they distributed boxes of ready to use supplementary foods and eight sacks of used clothing.

Norma Napolis, Barangay Lanigay chairperson, expressed gratitude to the organization.

“We really appreciate your efforts since Albay is a big province with so many barangays and yet we are the beneficiary,” she said in an interview.

She said that despite the pandemic, there are so many things to be thankful for.

“We must always be ready and prepared. Never let your guard down as the pandemic is still there,” Napolis added.

Kristina dela Cruz, 39, one of the beneficiaries, said in a separate interview that the water container, food pack and hygiene kit she received were a big help.

“Super thankful. I will not have to buy these essentials. My children will be happy and thankful,” she said.

Aside from the relief distribution, the youth leaders also conducted a read-along to some 100 children who also received food packs, gift prizes, coloring and storybooks in line with their year-round Project Read.

JCI is a worldwide youth leadership organization that aims to create an impact on communities.

Source: Philippines News agency