﻿Albay town cops feed, give gifts to young evacuees

LEGAZPI CITY – At least 100 child-evacuees in Bacacay town in Albay enjoyed a fun-filled morning of story-telling, feeding program, and gift-giving on Tuesday as part of the celebration of Children’s Month by the Municipal Police Station (MPS).

Staff Sgt. Maureen Eva Vera, head of the station’s Family, Juvenile, Gender, and Development division, in an interview said the activity is to give the children a relief and treat after the devastations caused by Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses early this month.

“The program and gift-giving beneficiaries were children aged 2-6 years old who are temporarily staying at the Bacacay East Central School as their homes were destroyed by the typhoons that devastated Albay,” she said.

Vera added that the activity is part of the psychosocial interventions being given to the young evacuees to lessen their worries and help them start thinking like children in normal situations.

Pairs of slippers were also given to the children, symbolizing hope and encouragement to start dreaming for their future. Personnel from the Bacacay MPS also gave talks on various topics that included children’s rights and safety.

“With the guidance and help of our chief of police, Major Jan King Calipay, the personnel and staff made a simple yet significant share that made this occasion a reality. The beam of smiles on their faces is one that we (will) probably cherish for the rest of our lives,” Vera said.

Jonathan Boter, father of one of the beneficiaries, said in an interview, “My son is so happy. He always wears his slippers.”

“Thank you ma’am for the new slippers, I will not walk barefooted anymore since my slippers were washed away by the flood,” said four-year-old Jarel, a recipient of a new pair of slippers.

Sarah Valenzuela, a mother, said the activity was a big help to her children.

“They are now smiling, they actively play and they want to hear more stories than before,” she added.

Vera said they are planning to conduct more fun-filled activities for children, particularly in the different island barangays in the town.

Source: Philippines News Agency