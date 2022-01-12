﻿Albay restrictions on unvaxxed persons start Jan. 12

The provincial government of Albay would impose additional restrictions starting Wednesday on people who have yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Based on Governor Al Francis Bichara’s Executive Order No.1 signed on Monday, unvaccinated individuals are banned from indoor and al fresco dining, hotels, country clubs, leisure trips, and similar establishments and public transportation.

The order also advised inoculated individuals to bring their vaccination cards at all times.

“Unvaccinated individuals or authorized persons outside residence going to work must present a negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test result taken every two weeks. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to leave their homes to go to work,” the order added.

Control points shall be set up, to be manned by the Philippine National Police, at the borders of Albay-Camarines Sur (Polangui), Tiwi-Camarines Sur (Tiwi-Sangay Coastal Road), Libon-Camarines Sur, Tabon-Tabon-Sorsogon, and Pioduran-Masbate.

Fully vaccinated individuals entering the province must present any identification card and Covid-19 vaccination booster cards or Department of Health (DOH) vaccination certificate.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated persons and those with medical conditions must present any identification card and negative RT-PCR test result from any of the DOH-accredited facilities issued within 48 hours from the time the specimen was taken upon entering the borders of the province, according to the EO.

The local government units (LGUs) should designate specific drop-off points of buses, cars, and other modes of land transportation coming from Metro Manila and monitor that they are in compliance with the rules of entry.

Minors below 12 years old are, in the meantime, restricted in mobility and will not be allowed in malls and other business establishments. They can go out only for medical and dental visits accompanied by their fully vaccinated parents or guardians.

All local chief executives may come up with their guidelines and/or protocols, including an enhanced vaccination campaign, granular lockdown, if necessary, entry to private establishments or institutions, and the like through Executive Orders and/or ordinances in accordance with Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) issuances.

Cockfighting is still prohibited under IATF rules while other gaming activities may be subject to regulation by the LGUs, taking into consideration the high risk of Covid-19 variants transmissibility in the community.

Mass gatherings shall be allowed in consonance with the currently existing IATF issuances.

LGUs shall be responsible for the management in their jurisdictions and abide by mass gathering regulations in accordance with IATF rules.

They are also required to update their systems regarding vaccination data to be synchronized with DOH data.

