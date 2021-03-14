﻿Albay police committed to uphold women’s rights

The Men Oppose to Violence Everywhere (MOVE) of the Albay Provincial Police Office (APPO) has committed to fight for women’s welfare and free them from all forms of violence after conducting a seminar on Thursday at Albay Astrodome here.

Major Jan King Calipay, Bacacay police chief and MOVE-Albay president, said in an interview on Friday said they will “take action”.

“With MOVE, it is just and right to say that we men do care. As an advocate of gender equality, we want to show our involvement in the elimination of violence against women,” he said of the activity in line with Women’s Month celebrations.

Participated in by more than 100 police officers in Albay, the seminar focused on sexual harassment and Safe Spaces Act, Magna Carta for women, laws concerning the welfare of women, gender and development, midlife crisis, maintaining a healthy home and how MOVE in Bicol started.

The seminar aimed to widen the scope of knowledge of men, particularly the police force in the rights, capabilities, and value of women in the society as well as in building a strong and happy family, Calipay added.

“Let us live up to the saying that a strong man stands up for himself but the strongest man stands up for others,” he said.

MOVE-Albay conducts counseling and spiritual guidance sessions for its troops as part of continued efforts to maintain peace and order in their workplace as well as in the community.

Col. Arnold Santiago, Albay provincial director who is also a lawyer, reminded the participants of the importance of women in men’s lives.

“Continue to protect women as part of our advocacy and love your family,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency