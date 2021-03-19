﻿Albay issues modified guidelines for Lent observance

The Albay Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (PDRRMC) issued an advisory on Thursday modifying the rules with regard to the observance of Holy Week this year amid the continuing threat of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“As we enter into the 2021 Lenten Celebration, the PDRRMC reiterates the strict observance of Diocesan Circular No. 2, series of 2021 or the guidelines for the Lenten program in the new normal,” the advisory said.

The guidelines for this year are in accordance with the eased quarantine restrictions compared to the Holy Week last year when the entire Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Albay is currently under general community quarantine (GCQ).

During Lent last year, churches were closed to parishioners and only virtual or online Holy Masses were held.

This year, the faithful may be physically present in churches but only in limited number as only a 50-percent capacity is allowed.

As ordered by Albay Governor and PDRRMC chair Al Francis Bichara, there will be no traditional procession, no communal celebration of the Via Crucis, and children will not be allowed to participate in the singing of Hosanna Alleluia as part of the Lent observance.

Likewise, there will be no solemn procession for the blessing of palms on Palm Sunday and the ceremonial “Washing of the Feet” on Holy Thursday wherein the priest using water and liquid soap and individual small towels for each chosen participant.

“For Good Friday, there will be no kissing or touching of the Cross during the Adoration and Veneration of the Holy Cross. While on Easter Vigil, the faithful are discouraged to bring containers or bottles filled with water for the blessing and on Easter Sunday, there will be no Salubong and Pagtonton outside the church,” the advisory added.

Source: Philippines News Agency