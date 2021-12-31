﻿Albay continues to receive gov’t aid from DOLE

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Bicol continues to fast-track the release of salaries of informal workers in Albay under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, following the 10-day work rendered in their respective villages.

In a statement on Thursday, the agency said in its Albay Provincial Field Office, around 321 worker beneficiaries of TUPAD received their salaries in cash early this week during a payout at the Albay Astrodome here.

“The beneficiaries were from Barangays Bitano and Estanza of Legazpi City. Each beneficiary received a salary of PHP3,100. They were also provided with personal protective equipment (PPE), GSIS insurance, and other supplies,” it added.

DOLE Regional Director Ma. Zenaida A. Angara-Campita said DOLE-Bicol is trying its best to give all the beneficiaries’ salaries before New Year.

“May they have a happy, safe, and full of hope new year,” she added.

Campita reminded beneficiaries to make sure that they will receive the exact amount, or else they should report it to DOLE-Bicol.

TUPAD is a community-based package of assistance that provides emergency employment to displaced workers, underemployed and seasonal workers, for a minimum period of 10 days, but not to exceed a maximum of 30 days, depending on the nature of work to be performed.