﻿Albay braces for ‘Bising’s’ wrath

Disaster authorities in Albay are bracing for flooding and landslide in the province’s low-lying and mountainous areas as Typhoon Bising is expected to bring moderate to heavy rains.

The 11 a.m. update of the weather bureau said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will prevail over Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, and Camotes Islands on Sunday.

By Monday, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will be experienced over Northern Samar and the Bicol region.

Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara, also the Albay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council chair, on Saturday issued preventive guidelines, including a “No Sailing Policy” for all types of passenger and fishing vessels on the eastern coastal waters in the towns of Rapu-rapu, Manito, Legazpi City, Sto. Domingo, Bacacay, Malilipot, Malinao, Tabaco City, and Tiwi.

The areas are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

Villages in low-lying and mountainous areas were likewise advised to initiate preparedness measures for possible flood and lahar flow along river channels, specifically in the Mayon area.

Those in coastal areas should be ready for a possible storm surge.

Outdoor activities, particularly along or near the river system and coastal waters, are prohibited.

Bichara’s order reminded local disaster councils to observe coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) protocols.

The Philippine Coast Guard also reported that at least 574 passengers, 131 trucks, 66 cars, two buses, and seven sea vessels were stranded in the ports of Matnog town in Sorsogon and Tabaco City in Albay after operations were canceled since Friday.

The Office of Civil Defense report said most of the stranded passengers were in Matnog port with 552 travelers bound for the Visayas, while the 22 passengers marooned in Tabaco City were en route to Catanduanes. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency