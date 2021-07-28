﻿Alaska holds ROS to franchise low

Alaska smothered Rain Or Shine in their PBA Philippine Cup match-up on Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig, even coming just close to bringing its opponent to an all-time low.

In their 74-48 win, the Aces limited the Elasto Painters to only 23 points in the first half and only six for most of the fourth quarter.

Only a late three-pointer from Adrian Wong with 18 seconds left kept ROS from holding the new dubious league low on points.

The 48 points the team scored, already a franchise low, is the second lowest, just a point above Shell’s 47-point performance against TNT, formerly Mobiline, in 2000.

Alaska also held ROS to 18-of-86 field goals for 20.9 percent, the second lowest field goal percentage in a single game with Wong’s trey keeping his squad from tying the league worst at 20 percent.

This is also the lowest points the Aces have ever conceded in a game, eclipsing the 56 points they gave up to the Blackwater Bossing in 2014.

Alaska, however, did not escape infamy too as both teams combined for 122 points, the lowest since San Miguel, formerly Petron, and Shopinas could only produce a total of 113 in a 2013 match-up.

Rodney Brondial put up 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting, six rebounds, and one assist for Alaska, which moved up to 2-2, tying NLEX for sixth place in the team standings.

Abu Tratter added 12 markers, 13 boards, one dime, and one block.

Adrian Wong was the high-point man for ROS with nine points.

The Elasto Painters’ previous franchise was a 58-point output when they lost to Barangay Ginebra right on Christmas Day 2008.

ROS saw its 3-0 record tainted with its first loss of the year, leaving Magnolia and TNT, which will only return to action on Friday after undergoing quarantine, as the only unbeaten teams left in the Philippine Cup.

Source: Philippines News Agency