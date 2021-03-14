﻿alace says PRRD not engaged in early campaigning

Malacañang on Friday emphasized that President Rodrigo Duterte is not using his position to engage in premature campaign activities by supposedly endorsing his preferred candidates for the 2022 national and local elections.

In a press conference held in Ilocos Norte, Palace spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte’s top priority is to ensure the success of the government’s mass coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination program.

“Sa ngayon po, nakatutok ang Presidente dito sa ating pagbabakuna dahil kinakailangan sa lalong madaling panahon, makahanap tayo ng bakuna at maibigay ito sa ating mga kababayan (The President is currently focused on our vaccination drive because we need to source out vaccines to be administered to our fellow countrymen as soon as possible),” he said.

Roque issued the statement, a day after Duterte teased Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go anew about the solon’s possible presidential bid in 2022.

Duterte, in a speech delivered in Negros Oriental on Thursday, said Go had asked him to make a public announcement about the senator’s plan to run for president next year.

It was unclear whether Duterte, who is fond of making jokes, was serious when he announced Go’s supposed presidential ambition.

Go, who attended the event in Negros Oriental, shook his head in disapproval when Duterte made the pronouncement.

Roque, quoting Go, said: “Palagi namang nagbibiro si Presidente (The President is always joking).”

Roque added that Duterte is more focused on giving his Cabinet a marching order to go around the country and ensure the successful implementation of his administration’s mass immunization campaign.

“The primary thrust pa rin ng gobyerno (of the government) is the pandemic and that is why all members of the Cabinet were given the mandate to go and support the vaccination program of the government,” he said.

In his commentary show “Counterpoint” aired Wednesday, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said he believes that Go is already “ripe” for the 2022 presidential derby.

There have also been calls for Go and Duterte to run in tandem next year, with the senator and the President joining the presidential and vice presidential derbies, respectively.

Go has repeatedly denied that he wants to be Duterte’s successor, telling the public to “count [him] out” when it comes to talks about 2022 elections.

Roque said he has yet to talk to Duterte about the President’s election plans next year.

“Hindi ko pa po nakakausap ang Presidente tungkol sa bagay na ‘to. At ang plano ko po sana talaga ay magkaroon ng isang mahabang usapin tungkol sa pulitika (I have yet to talk to the President about this. My plan is to have a lengthy discussion with him regarding politics),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency