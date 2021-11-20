﻿Aklan’s 3rd most wanted person falls in Pasay

A man tagged as the third most wanted person in Aklan was arrested in Pasay City, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said on Friday.

In a statement, NCRPO chief, Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said the suspect, Elmer Bernardo alias “Boboy”, was arrested in an operation in Barangay 76, Pasay City on Wednesday.

Bernardo has a standing warrant of arrest for eight counts of rape issued by the Kalibo, Aklan Regional Trial Court Branch 3.

The suspect was brought to Pasay City Police Station for proper disposition before the return of the warrant of arrest to the court of origin.

“While we have posted gains in reducing crimes in National Capital Region, we cannot relax our vigilance, we continue to flood our streets with policemen despite our limitations in terms of manpower just to keep our communities safe with the active support of our force multipliers and citizens who always provided us valuable information to go after and apprehend criminal elements,” Danao said.

Source: Philippines News Agency