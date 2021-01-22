﻿Aklan, NegOcc tighten watch vs. threat of African swine fever

Border restrictions in provinces of Western Visayas will be strictly imposed as among measures to prevent the entry of the African swine fever (ASF) that has affected parts of Mindanao, Luzon, and even Visayas to this region.

In a phone interview on Wednesday, DA regional executive director Remelyn Recoter said monitoring has been tightened in the ports in Caticlan, Aklan, and Negros Occidental.

“They are the first entry point — Negros Occidental if coming from Mindanao and Caticlan from Luzon,” she said.

Hog vans and other animal stock carriers must be disinfected upon entry on borders. Apart from total disinfection, traders will be asked to present their certificate of disinfection from their port of origin.

Recoter said there is a massive buying of hogs in Panay and Negros Occidental due to the high prices of live weight hogs ranging from PHP130 to PHP160 a kilo.

Prices of pork in the National Capital Region (NCR) reached as high as PHP450 a kilo.

“Almost all regions in Luzon except for Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) are affected by the African swine fever,” she said.

Since the inventory of hog stocks in Luzon is reduced, they have to source out from Mindanao and Visayas, including Western Visayas.

In December last year, the region shipped out almost 70,000 heads to Luzon. The stocks reached as far as Pangasinan, Tarlac and Bulacan.

It was thus agreed that only trucking or hog vans owned by traders from this region will be allowed to roam to buy hogs that will be brought to ports where traders from other areas are waiting.

Recoter added provincial governments also have ordinances banning the entry of pork and pork products from places where there are confirmed cases of the ASF.

“We enjoin all populations of Western Visayas to be very vigilant for any suspicious mortalities in piggery farms, even commercial and backyard,” she said.

This incident, she said, should not be kept but should be reported. They can inform their barangay officials, municipal agriculturist and technicians so a response team will be immediately dispatched to ground zero.

Recoter further said the public should refrain from buying pork and pork products online.

She said since they are being sold online, the source of their raw product is unknown.

Swill feeding is also discouraged, she added.

Recoter said the region is protecting its over PHP20-billion hog industry of which around 80 percent are backyard raisers.

“Since backyard, it serves as the family’s source of domestic consumption and expenses,” she added.

Aside from ports, the Bureau of Animal Industry and provincial veterinarians have to impose strict measures in airports as flight operation has already resumed.

Source: Philippines News agency