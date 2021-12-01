﻿Airport janitor turns over bag with $10-K

MANILA – A janitor at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) recently turned over to authorities a bag containing USD10,000, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said on Tuesday.

Jhun Telewik saw a bag on a gang chair at the NAIA Terminal 2 while he was collecting garbage last November 27.

MIAA reported that Telewik saw the bag was still there while he was doing his rounds for the second time. Telewik sought the assistance of airline ground attendants to look for the bag’s owner via the paging system.

As no one claimed the bag, Telewik turned it over to the Lost and Found office, where a huge amount of cash was discovered upon inventory.

According to MIAA, the bag did not contain any identification or document that could identify the owner. The MIAA Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) coordinated with an airline for possible lead.

A Filipino who introduced himself as the son of the bag’s owner claimed the belongings on Tuesday. Authorities said he had the supporting documents to prove his claim. The claimant handed Telewik USD100 as a sign of gratitude.

Telewik will be commended for his honesty.

In a statement, MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal said he salutes Telewik, and that he is glad that amid the hardships brought by the pandemic, there are people like Telewik who stay honest in their work.

Telewik has been an airport building attendant since 2017. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency